Vehicle rally by AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Rewari, November 26

A vehicle rally was taken out under the aegis of the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti from Kund town to Rewari city on Sunday to press for the acceptance of their demands, including the laying of foundation stone of the AIIMS project and commencing MBBS classes.

Samiti spokesman Rajendra Nimoth said their representatives had been staging an indefinite dharna for the past 56 days in support of their demands. “The rally aimed at mustering public support to pressure the Centre to accept our demands at the earliest,” he added.

