Vehicle Scrapping Policy: 935 old vehicles impounded in Faridabad

Faridabad, October 24

As many as 935 old vehicles, which had completed the prescribed period of 10 and 15 years since registration, have been impounded since January 1, 2021.

The move is aimed at curbing the movement of old vehicles as per the Vehicle Scrapping Policy that was launched three years ago.

According to the officials of the Traffic Police Department, 133 vehicles were impounded this year till September while 74 and 728 vehicles were impounded in 2022 and 2021, respectively. The impounded vehicles include 226 diesel vehicles and 709 petrol vehicles.

A senior police official said diesel vehicles which have been running for more than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years were being impounded under the drive as per the guidelines and norms announced to reduce pollution in the NCR. The official said the primary goal of the policy was to create an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country.

“A large number of vehicles have either been impounded or deregistered under the drive,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Owners of such vehicles can avail rebates and discounts in the form of motor vehicle tax or registration fees, including scrapping incentives of up to 25 per cent rebate on the registration of a new vehicle.

On the other hand, there is also a provision of charging a higher fitness fee for vehicles being used beyond the prescribed period of 10 and 15 years as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

The violators can be fined with an environment compensation at a rate of Re 1 per CC on old vehicles at the time of fitness testing as well as road risk charge at Re 1 per CC, said Sube Singh, spokesperson, Police Department.

SK Sharma, Coordinator of an NGO, Road Safety Organisation, said the violation of safety and pollution norms was a cause for concern in the area. “There is no scrapping centre here and the exact figure of old vehicles is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

Jitender Kumar, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, said that the impounded vehicles would be shifted to the scrapping centre in Nuh district as such a facility was yet to come up here.

