Vehicle theft cases on the rise in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 24

The district has seen a surge in vehicle theft cases with more than 11 vehicles being stolen on a daily basis. In the first three months of this year, there has been a 25 per cent increase in vehicle theft cases, with over 1,000 vehicles stolen, while the figure was 750 for the same period last year.

Gurugram had seen a significant drop in vehicle theft cases during the pandemic, but it seems to be continuing.

According to police data, 3,014 vehicles were stolen last year, but more than 1,000 vehicles have already been stolen in the first three months of this year. Vehicle lifters are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their techniques, using WhatsApp to show stolen vehicles to their clients before selling them.

A senior police official said vehicle lifters take advantage of the fact that there is no record of calls or video calls on WhatsApp. In the past, vehicle lifters would move around on foot to target any vehicle, but nowadays, they use CNG auto-rickshaws.

Hot spots for vehicle theft include Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Sector 17/18, Sector 10A, Sector 5, Civil Lines, Sadar Bazaar and Bajghera in the west zone. In the east zone, hot spots include DLF Phase 1, DLF Phase 2, Sector 40, Sector 56, Sushant Lok, Sector 29, Sector 40, Sadar and Sector 53 police station. In Manesar zone, hot spots include Kherki Daula, Sector 37, Bilaspur, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar while in the south zone, Sector 65, Badshahpur, Bhondsi and Sohna are hot spots.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime, said several crime teams had visited the main spots of vehicle thefts and had planned measures to curb the menace of vehicle lifters.