Vehicle thief held, 10 stolen two-wheelers recovered

Kurukshetra, March 27

The anti-vehicle theft team of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a man and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from his possession. The accused has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Thanesar in Kurukshetra.

Police spokesman Naresh Kumar informed that on March 22, Sanjiv Sharma, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, in his complaint, stated that his two-wheeler had been stolen on March 21. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Krishna Gate police station.

The spokesman said to deal with the cases of vehicle theft, Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria constituted an anti-vehicle theft team on March 15, under Inspector Jagdish Tamak, and the case was handed over to it.

During investigation, the team arrested Rohit and recovered 10 two-wheelers from his possession.

Of the 10 recovered vehicles, five were stolen from areas under the jurisdiction of the Krishna Gate police station, one each under the Government Railway Police and the Thanesar city police station, while three other two-wheelers were stolen from other areas. The accused was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody.

