Vehicle thief held in Manesar, five cars recovered

Gurugram, September 24
The Gurugram police on Thursday arrested a person in Manesar for his alleged involvement in around a dozen cases of robbery and snatching at gunpoint. The police have recovered five cars from his possession.
The police said the accused, identified as Rahul Kumar (25) of Bhangrola village, was arrested by the crime unit team of Manesar police from Basai Chowk. The accused, who had been active since 2020, was wanted in five cases.
