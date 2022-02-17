Vehicle thief wanted in 21 cases arrested

Faridabad: The police have arrested Nadeem (35) of Fatehpur Taga village, who is wanted in 21 cases of vehicle thefts. The accused was booked for the first time in 2020, when he allegedly sold a stolen Maruti Eeco van to a man identified as Narender. The police claimed that Narender was arrested while Nadeem was absconding since then. Nadeem was was remanded into two days police custody on Monday, the police said. TNS
Financier ends life in Hisar
Hisar: A financier hanged himself at his office in Dabra Chowk on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Kapil (30) of Surya Nagar. The police said the family of the deceased had alleged that he was upset as some persons had not returned the money he had lent to them. A case has been registered against Virender, Mahesh Sangwan and Mamta on the charges of abetment to suicide. TNS
Two held with 6 stolen bikes
Yamunanagar: The police have arrested Abhishek of Sasauli village and Arjun of Chhapur village of Saharanpur district in UP and recovered six stolen bikes from them. Ramesh Rana, in charge, anti-vehicle theft cell, said the police arrested Abhishek with a stolen bike.“During interrogation, Abhishek confessed to selling stolen motorcycles to Arjun Chhapur. Later, Arjun was also arrested,” Rana said.
Tribune Shorts
