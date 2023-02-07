Vehicles vandalised as parking issue turns ugly

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 6

Tense situation prevailed at Gharaunda Valmiki Basti after some people allegedly asked some guests, who had come to a pre-wedding programme of a girl of the Dalit community, to remove their vehicles from the road late on Sunday night.

Miscreants allegedly pelted stones at vehicles and community members, resulting in injuries to three persons. They allegedly smashed the window panes of a car and vandalised a scooter also, alleged the family members.

The family members demanded security for the marriage, which was to be solemnised on Monday. The Gharaunda police provided security and the marriage was solemnised under police security.

“The situation is under control. We have registered a case under Sections 323, 506 of the IPC and various Sections of the SC/ST Act against 10-12 persons. We are making efforts to arrest the accused. We deployed a PCR and a rider for security during the marriage,” said Deepak Kumar, SHO, Gharaunda.