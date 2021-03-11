vehicles without registration plates plying in city

The menace of plying of vehicles without the mandatory number (registration) plates in the city has not been curbed properly, as such vehicles can still be seen being driven on the roads here. The offenders are mainly the auto-rickshaws, trucks and light commercial vehicles engaged in transportation of goods. Plying of such vehicles pose a risk to the safety of residents and commuters as such vehicles tend to go scot free in case of rash driving and accidents, due to no identity in the form of number plate. The traffic police need to go tough against all such vehicles that bypass the norms and rules connected with safe driving. —Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Lengthy Duration of red light at intersections

The Karnal Municipal Corporation have installed traffic lights at almost all chowks in the city to ease traffic congestion, but at most of the intersections the duration of the red light is longer than the green lights, forcing commuters to wait for a long time. At Nirankari Bhawan Chowk, the duration of light is the longest in the city. The monitoring of these traffic lights is done at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 12 under the Smart City project and it was claimed that the optimum timing for rush hours would be changed depending on the traffic flow. The duration of the red light at the intersection near the Mini-Secretariat is also long. Traffic signal should be fairly equal for all directions. —Gaurav Aneja, Karnal

Use Stadiums just for sports events

Transfer of a senior bureaucrat couple for walking with dog in a stadium is a good message to uphold the sanctity of sports facilities for their prime usage. Hope the same will be emulated in Dronacharya Stadium at Kurukshetra. A new stadium has been made with Astro Turf facility, which is highly appreciated. However, recently trailers loaded with mud were driven on the turf to make arrangements for an event supposed to promote sports. Heavy weight trailers can damage the astro Turf, which is made by spending crores of public money. The stadiums are not meant for organising the events and are a sports facility. Hope the authorities will pay some heed to this. —Dr Tejinder Sharma, Kurukshetra

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com