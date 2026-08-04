Verification drive brings 7 lakh members of BPL ration card families under lens in Haryana

Around 7.22 lakh members belonging to 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families have come under the Haryana Government’s scanner. The Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and other departments have started a statewide verification drive to ensure that Public Distribution System (PDS) benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries.

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Officials have started scrutinising land ownership, vehicle registration and income records before taking action against suspected ineligible beneficiaries.

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The officials claimed that the verification drive will further strengthen transparency in the PDS by eliminating ineligible beneficiaries from the system.

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As per data, Faridabad has the highest number of suspected families at 43,960, involving 79,687 beneficiaries; followed by Gurugram with 34,089 families and 63,799 beneficiaries. Karnal has 22,711 suspected families with 41,049 beneficiaries, while Sonepat has 22,800 families with around 40,500 beneficiaries.

The data for other districts is: Sirsa 20,313 families (36,700 beneficiaries), Ambala 19,309 families (35,300 beneficiaries), Panipat 19,026 families (33,900 beneficiaries), Hisar 18,500 families (33,203 members), Yamunanagar 17,867 families (31,500 beneficiaries), Jind 16,908 families (29,496 beneficiaries), Rohtak 16,786 families (30,100 beneficiaries), Bhiwani 16,201 families (28,310 beneficiaries), Kurukshetra 15,499 families (28,172 beneficiaries), Jhajjar 15,478 families (27,511 beneficiaries), Rewari 14,502 families (26,200 beneficiaries), Kaithal 14,272 families (25,480 beneficiaries), Palwal 14,163 families (24,900 beneficiaries), Mahendragarh 13,220 families (23,394 beneficiaries), Fatehabad 12,853 families (22,595 beneficiaries), Nuh 10,553 families (17,700 beneficiaries), Panchkula 9,753 families (17,100 beneficiaries), Charkhi Dadri 7,058 families (12,489 beneficiaries); and Hansi 7,254 families (12,986 beneficiaries).

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On condition of anonymity, a department official said the verification process has already started across the state. “The eligibility of the identified families and their members is being examined, and further step will be taken only after the verification is completed,” he said. The exercise is intended to ensure that ration benefits are extended only to eligible families in accordance with government norms, he added.