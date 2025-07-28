DT
Home / Haryana / 'Verification drive targeting minority'

'Verification drive targeting minority'

Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:47 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Senior Congress leader and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed has called the ongoing Bangladeshi immigrant verification drive in the state as an attack on the minority community from West Bengal and Assam.

Ahmed, who has written to the state DGP against the alleged unfair treatment , said that these people were being harassed under the pretext of identifying illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

“ We are acting as per law,” said official spokesperson of Gurugram police.

