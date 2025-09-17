DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 'Very good' officer cannot overnight become bad: HC

'Very good' officer cannot overnight become bad: HC

Tears into retirement order, indicts judge for adverse remarks
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
Advertisement

In a rare indictment of one of its own judges, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has struck down the compulsory retirement of a District and Sessions Judge, holding that the order was vitiated by “illegality, impropriety and mala fide in law” as it rested on unsubstantiated adverse remarks recorded during the last five months of his career.

Advertisement

The assertion came as the Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry allowed Dr Shiva Sharma’s petition against the 2011 retirement order passed by the Haryana Governor on the high court’s recommendation. Senior advocate SK Garg Narwana and counsel Arav Gupta appeared for the petitioner.

The Bench observed “irrelevant material of the adverse remarks” recorded by the then Administrative Judge Justice Alok Singh were further taken into account by ignoring the fact that an officer who had earned ‘good’ or ‘very good’ remarks throughout his service career of 30 years could not overnight become bad to the extent of rendering his ‘integrity doubtful’.

Advertisement

“No man of ordinary prudence can take a such decision…The competent authority in all probability did not notice the element of mala fide in law, which became palpable in the present case, especially on the administrative judge’s part, who recorded adverse remarks in the last five months of the petitioner’s ACR.”

The controversy arose in the appraisal year 2010-11, where no remarks could be recorded from April to October 2010 owing to the then Administrative Judge’s transfer to the Madras High Court. The new Administrative Judge, Justice Alok Singh, who took charge from November 2010, carried out an inspection and recorded scathing remarks for the remaining five months, grading the petitioner as “C — Doubtful Integrity.”

Advertisement

The Bench added inconsequential remarks and the adverse entry of 2010-11 — “neither based on written complaints nor on verified material or any covert or overt inquiry" — was relied upon. The petitioner was designated District and Sessions Judge in 2009 after scrutiny of his ACRs and interaction with a committee of senior judges. “Whatever sting or adverse effect remained in the ACRs, prior to such designation, became redundant,” the Bench observed.

The court added the least the then Administrative Judge ought to have done was to conduct a covert vigilance inquiry, asking for the petitioner’s response. “If such an inquiry would have revealed some prima facie material of petitioner having committed misconduct, then proper course would have been to initiate a regular inquiry… None of these steps were adopted. Instead, the short-cut method was adopted by declaring the petitioner to be unfit to be retained in service at the age of 58 years.”

The court restored all consequential benefits to the petitioner, including notional seniority, pay fixation, and arrears of pension—though not salary for the period out of service.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts