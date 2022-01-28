Vet gets Padma for livestock research work

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 27

Karnal-based Dr Moti Lal Madan, a veterinarian who led the team that performed the world’s first in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) of buffalo calf “Pratham” at the NDRI, has been conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution to livestock research.

Born in Srinagar in 1939, Dr Madan had contributed to the areas of national agricultural development in different agro-eco-regions, particularly Haryana, where he spent over three decades while being a faculty member of the HAU Hisar and NDRI, Karnal.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Anil Vij reached his residence and congratulated him for his achievement.

Dr Madan had served as joint director of the NDRI, Deputy Director General ICAR, VC University at Mathura (UP) and Agriculture University Akola in Maharashtra. “This is a recognition of my work. It will motivate the young brains to work with dedication,” said Dr Madan.

After being appointed the chairman of the livestock sub-group of the Haryana State Farmers Commission, he contributed a lot to its research. In recognition of his services, the state had awarded him with “Haryana Vigyan Ratan -2020” award. —