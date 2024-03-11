Hisar: Vet scientist kills 8-year-old daughter, self in office

Hisar, March 10
In a shocking incident, a veterinary scientist at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Animal and Veterinary Sciences (LUVAS) killed his eight-year-old daughter and then himself by slitting his throat with a surgical blade in his office this evening.
The deceased have been identified as Dr Sandeep Goyal, 35, and his daughter, Sanaya. The bodies were found lying in a pool of blood in his office in the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology.
Goyal was reportedly mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment. He took his daughter on the scooter from their home on the campus for a walk. When he did not return, his wife got suspicious and started looking for them. She spotted the scooter outside his office and went inside. She found the room bolted from inside and called the security staff, who broke open the door. They found the two lying in a pool of blood.
SP Mohit Handa and senior officials of LUVAS rushed to the spot. The police said they have started an investigation.
