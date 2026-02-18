The election for the Vice-Chairman of Sirsa Municipal Council, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed after the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) could not arrive due to illness. The police increased security at the council office in anticipation of possible unrest among the councillors. Municipal Executive Officer Suman Lata confirmed the postponement.

The delay has caused frustration among the councillors, especially following the recent election in Kalanwali, where the BJP suffered a setback. By around 10.30 am, Congress councillors had gathered at the council office, but on learning the election would not take place, they expressed anger. Some councillors tried to enter the office to inquire further but were stopped and pacified by the police.

Meanwhile, Local MLA Gokul Setia posted on social media that he had no role in the postponement and encouraged the councillors to take their own decisions, signaling a hands-off approach. Reports suggest the BJP held a majority among councillors, but internal disagreements prevented consensus. Some BJP councillors are reportedly pushing for their own candidate, while Gopal Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) supported councillors are insisting on a different nominee. Later, Gopal Kanda’s brother and BJP leader Gobind Kanda told the media that the election was postponed due to health reasons and that all party councillors were present. He added that a new date would be announced soon and dismissed claims of quorum issues, accusing the Congress of spreading rumours.

Both BJP and Congress are preparing for a direct contest. Meetings between party leaders and councillors have been ongoing since Tuesday evening, though no official candidates have been declared. Each party claims it will win the post. Cabinet Minister Krishna Bedi is leading the BJP efforts, while MLA Gokul Setia represents the Congress. Reports suggest some councillors aligned with the HLP are frustrated, and a few have extended support to the Congress-backed candidates, potentially influencing the outcome. Sources indicate the Vice-Chairman is likely to be from the BJP, with calls from both men and women councillors to field candidates representing both genders. The final result will depend on the election date, yet to be announced.