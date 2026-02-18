DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Vice-Chairman poll in Haryana's Sirsa postponed amid tension between councillors

Vice-Chairman poll in Haryana's Sirsa postponed amid tension between councillors

Security increased at council office

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:59 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP councillors arrive at the municipal council office in Sirsa.
Advertisement

The election for the Vice-Chairman of Sirsa Municipal Council, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed after the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) could not arrive due to illness. The police increased security at the council office in anticipation of possible unrest among the councillors. Municipal Executive Officer Suman Lata confirmed the postponement.

Advertisement

The delay has caused frustration among the councillors, especially following the recent election in Kalanwali, where the BJP suffered a setback. By around 10.30 am, Congress councillors had gathered at the council office, but on learning the election would not take place, they expressed anger. Some councillors tried to enter the office to inquire further but were stopped and pacified by the police.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Local MLA Gokul Setia posted on social media that he had no role in the postponement and encouraged the councillors to take their own decisions, signaling a hands-off approach. Reports suggest the BJP held a majority among councillors, but internal disagreements prevented consensus. Some BJP councillors are reportedly pushing for their own candidate, while Gopal Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) supported councillors are insisting on a different nominee. Later, Gopal Kanda’s brother and BJP leader Gobind Kanda told the media that the election was postponed due to health reasons and that all party councillors were present. He added that a new date would be announced soon and dismissed claims of quorum issues, accusing the Congress of spreading rumours.

Advertisement

Both BJP and Congress are preparing for a direct contest. Meetings between party leaders and councillors have been ongoing since Tuesday evening, though no official candidates have been declared. Each party claims it will win the post. Cabinet Minister Krishna Bedi is leading the BJP efforts, while MLA Gokul Setia represents the Congress. Reports suggest some councillors aligned with the HLP are frustrated, and a few have extended support to the Congress-backed candidates, potentially influencing the outcome. Sources indicate the Vice-Chairman is likely to be from the BJP, with calls from both men and women councillors to field candidates representing both genders. The final result will depend on the election date, yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts