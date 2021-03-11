Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in favour of new House for state, share in Panjab University: Haryana Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was on a visit to Chandigarh, agreed to Haryana’s demand for the new Assembly building and its share in Panjab University, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta here today.

Gupta told the Vice-President that he had earlier written letters to the state CM, Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Home Minister in this regard. Gupta also brought to the notice of the Vice-President the details of the meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Home Minister. Naidu was handed over two detailed letters regarding the demands.

Gupta said the nature of parliamentary work was changing with time. For this, not only sufficient space is required, but communication infrastructure equipped with modern technology had also become the need of the hour.

He said even after 56 years of Haryana’s existence, Vidhan Sabha was still facing the brunt of space deprivation. According to the agreement reached at the time of partition from Punjab, Haryana had not been able to get its full share. “Due to having the same Legislative building of both provinces, many types of problems were also being faced,” said Gupta.

#gian chand gupta #m venkaiah naidu