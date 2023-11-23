Jind horror: Victims, activists under pressure to maintain silence

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 22

The victims and women activists, who have been demanding justice, are reportedly facing pressure to keep quiet. An activist claimed that there has been extreme social pressure from some influential persons on her and other activists of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Attempts to influence kin A section of people have been trying to influence the families of the victims, whether by persuasion or pressure. That's why many victims have backtracked from their statements. An activist

“I came under pressure from a social outfit, which asked me to stay away from the matter. Later, I met the local SHO and told him about it. He asked me to give it in writing,” she said. “I told them I will not keep quiet and will continue to raise my voice,” the activist said, adding that a victim called her from an unknown number today and requested her to keep on the fight for justice. How can I let down the victims?”

“A section of people have been trying to influence the families of the victims, whether by persuasion or pressure. That’s why many victims have backtracked from their statements. Family members of some victims even reprimanded them for giving statements to the inquiry panel without consulting them,” the activist said.

Another person, who claimed to have attended the condolence meeting of a girl who had died under mysterious circumstances, said the family did not want her name dragged in the matter. “If I dare to discuss the issue with them, they will turn against me because they deem it a social stigma rather than an attempt to get justice.”

Savita, state president of the Janwadi Mahila Samiti, who interacted with about 20 girls, stated that she was allowed to meet the girls in the presence of their family members. “The girls could not open up in their presence. They were not allowed to discuss the matter with me privately, which indicated that the families had been pressuring them to backtrack.

