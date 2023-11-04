Victims being pressured: SCW chief

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 3

Haryana State Commission for Women (SCW) Chairperson Renu Bhatia said while the police had failed to arrest the government school principal, who was accused of sexual harassment by girl students at his school in Jind district, the victims were being pressured by unidentified persons not to visit the SCW office with their complaints.

Bhatia requested the DGP to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused while stating that those found guilty of negligence in the case would also face action.

At a press conference held today in Panchkula, Bhatia said the SCW had received 60 complaints against the principal, of which, 50 girls said they were “physically abused”. The accused had also faced similar charges at two more schools during his previous postings.

“The complaint was also filed with the District Education Officer (DEO) earlier. A woman teacher’s name, accused of supporting the principal, has also surfaced in the case,” she said.

The SCW received a complaint on September 13 that was forwarded to the police on September 14. “But there was no progress in the matter till October 29. The victims contacted us again when there was no action taken by the authorities concerned for over a month. We directed Jind SP Sumit Kumar to immediately register the FIR in the case,” Bhatia said.

“Immediately, after the FIR was registered, the accused got underground. In yesterday’s hearing, DSP Amit Bhatia and DEO Jyoti appeared in the hearing at the Commission’s office while the accused was represented by his son and nephew,” she said.

Bhatia further said, “We were contacted by some girls yesterday who said around 15 girls were approached by some unidentified persons, who threatened them of harassment if they visited the office in Chandigarh.

#Hisar