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Home / Haryana / Video of car stunts goes viral, police launch investigation

Video of car stunts goes viral, police launch investigation

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Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:43 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A screengrab of the video.
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A video showing dangerous car stunts being performed on the road in the Sector-65 market of Ballabgarh, Faridabad, is making the rounds across social media platforms, much to the dismay of area residents. The police have since taken cognisance of the matter.

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In the viral video, a driver can be seen performing dangerous stunts, spinning the car in circles on the road. The person continues this manoeuvre for quite some time, even as other vehicles pass by nearby.

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Given the situation, even a moment of carelessness could have led to a major accident. Area residents have urged the police administration to increase patrolling in the Sector-65 market. They believe that an increased police presence could help curb stunt driving and speeding on roads.

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“Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle’s driver based on the viral video. Once identified, action will be taken against the driver in accordance with the law,” Inspector Ram Niwas, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Adarsh Nagar police station, said.

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