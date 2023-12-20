Video of man waving liquor bottle on moving car goes viral in Gurugram

gurugram, December 19
The video of a man sitting on the roof of a moving car and waving a liquor bottle in his hand has gone viral on social media. He was purportedly making a reel.
As soon as the matter came to the notice of Gurugram Police, an investigation has been started. ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said this information was received through Internet and the video was being verified.
The video has been circulating on the Internet since Monday night. The car that appears in the video has a registration number of Gurugram. The video was recorded from a car being driven from behind wherein the man was sitting on the roof of the car.
