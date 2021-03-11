Video of Panipat MC's garbage-lifting cart carrying Tricolours goes viral

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 16

The video of a garbage-lifting rickshaw of the Panipat Municipal Corporation loaded with Tricolours has gone viral on social media, infuriating many people.

The video was captured by a passerby, who inquired from the employee about the reason for carrying the flags in this vehicle.

The employee said he did not lift garbage today in this rickshaw.

“The authorities should have taken care of such an act which insulted the national flag,” said a passerby.

The district authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner, Sushil Sarwan and Commissioner Panipat Municipal Corporation Yashendra Singh, could not be contacted despite several attempts.

