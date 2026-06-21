Video of youths atop Gandhi’s statue in Nuh sparks outrage, police launch hunt

A viral video showing two youths climbing onto a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the historic Ghaseda village of Nuh district has triggered widespread outrage, with police initiating action to identify and prosecute those involved.

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The video, circulated widely on social media over the past two days, shows the youths sitting on the shoulders of the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Park while posing for photographs and recording a social media reel. The act drew criticism from local residents, social organisations and netizens, who termed it disrespectful to the Father of the Nation and demanded strict legal action.

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As the video gained traction, several social media users tagged Nuh Police, urging the authorities to identify the youths and take exemplary action. Many described the incident as an insult to a national icon and called for measures to prevent such behaviour at public monuments.

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Taking cognisance of the viral video, Nuh Police issued a statement on its official social media handles, stating that strict action would be taken against those responsible. “Disrespect towards Mahatma Gandhi’s statue is not merely an act against a monument but an affront to the values and ideals he represented,” the police said.

Officials said a case was being prepared under the relevant legal provisions and efforts were underway to identify the youths seen in the video.

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The incident has drawn attention because Ghaseda holds historical significance in India’s freedom movement and Partition-era history. Mahatma Gandhi had visited the village during the Partition period and appealed to Muslims to remain in India, making Ghaseda a symbol of communal harmony and Gandhian ideals.

The episode has also reignited concerns over the growing trend of creating social media content at public monuments without regard for their historical and cultural significance. Police appealed to youngsters to act responsibly and refrain from producing online content that disrespects national symbols or public property.