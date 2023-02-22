Video, photos uploaded sans consent, YouTuber booked

Gurugram, February 21
A YouTuber has been booked for allegedly using a video and photographs without permission on his YouTube channel and defaming a lawyer.
The complainant told the police that photographs and a video of his wedding ceremony, which took place in September last year, had been used in a video posted on a YouTube channel A2 Motivation by its operator Arvind Arora on February 13.
“It is mentioned in the video that I suddenly disappeared from my house on the day of honeymoon. The family members searched for me all night and found me hiding at a neighbour’s house. These claims are baseless and have defamed me,” the complainant told the police.
The lawyer said he came to know about the video when he and his wife started receiving message from acquaintances on February 14. The channel has around 1.5 crore subscribers and more than 3 lakh people have watched the video. It has garnered 44,000 likes and more than 600 comments.
“I tried to contact the operators of the channel, but did not get a response, then I filed a complaint with the police,” the lawyer said.
An FIR has been registered against Arvind Arora under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act at cybercrime (west) police station.
“A notice has been sent to the operator of the channel,” Inspector Amit Kumar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...