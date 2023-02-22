Video, photos uploaded sans consent, YouTuber booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 21

A YouTuber has been booked for allegedly using a video and photographs without permission on his YouTube channel and defaming a lawyer.

The complainant told the police that photographs and a video of his wedding ceremony, which took place in September last year, had been used in a video posted on a YouTube channel A2 Motivation by its operator Arvind Arora on February 13.

“It is mentioned in the video that I suddenly disappeared from my house on the day of honeymoon. The family members searched for me all night and found me hiding at a neighbour’s house. These claims are baseless and have defamed me,” the complainant told the police.

The lawyer said he came to know about the video when he and his wife started receiving message from acquaintances on February 14. The channel has around 1.5 crore subscribers and more than 3 lakh people have watched the video. It has garnered 44,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“I tried to contact the operators of the channel, but did not get a response, then I filed a complaint with the police,” the lawyer said.

An FIR has been registered against Arvind Arora under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act at cybercrime (west) police station.

“A notice has been sent to the operator of the channel,” Inspector Amit Kumar said.