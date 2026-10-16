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Home / Haryana / Video showcasing success stories of women launched by Kaithal DC

Video showcasing success stories of women launched by Kaithal DC

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 09:21 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Kaithal DC Aparajita honours selected girls from 20 villages.
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Deputy Commissioner Aparajita has launched a special video highlighting the achievements and inspiring journeys of women and girls from Kaithal district under the Pyari Beti campaign. The video, released on the district administration Facebook page, showcases their accomplishments in education, sports and digital financial transactions.

The campaign aims to inspire girls, encourage women’s empowerment and improve the district’s sex ratio.

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DC Aparajita said women and girls from Kaithal were making remarkable contributions across various fields through their dedication, talent and determination.

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She appealed to parents to recognise their daughters’ interests and abilities and provide them with opportunities to pursue their dreams.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women’s welfare, she noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign from Haryana. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, several initiatives are being implemented for the welfare and empowerment of women and girls. The district administration is also making special efforts under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan to support talented girls.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Chawla said 20 villages had been selected for the first phase of the Pyari Beti campaign, including 10 villages with a good sex ratio and 10 with a lower sex ratio. Girls who have excelled in education, sports and other fields are being presented as role models. These efforts have helped improve the district’s sex ratio from 895 to 910.

The video features English lecturer Manju Gupta, who began powerlifting in 2023 and has won gold medals at the State Open Championships for three consecutive years. She has also secured medals at national-level competitions in Indore and Faridabad and won bronze at the Civil Services Games in Kurukshetra.

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