Not far away from Panchkula city, young children are compelled to wade through swollen rivers and streams to reach their schools, with no bridges or proper passage available. These scenes are from Amboa village of Haryana’s Morni area, a video of which has gone viral.

Young students are seen struggling against strong currents, some being helped by their parents and others taking a risk themselves.

Locals said they had made several requests to the authorities to address the issue, but in vain. They said without basic infrastructure, the lives of school-going children were in constant danger during rains.

“Every monsoon, we fear for our children. They want to study, but reaching school means putting their lives at risk in the river. We have pleaded with the authorities for a solution to cross the river, but nothing has changed,” says a villager.

He said people inhabiting Morni’s remote terrain, particularly villages situated 5 km from the main road, faced extreme difficulties in accessing educational facilities.

Villagers have demanded urgent government intervention to ensure the safety of students by way of reliable connectivity to schools.

Cattle swept away in seasonal river

Meanwhile, a video showing cattle being swept away in a seasonal river and drain in Panchkula has also gone viral. The incident has been reported from Morni’s Nada village, where cows and buffaloes were carried away by the strong current of a rain-fed river. The disturbing footage is being widely circulated on social media.