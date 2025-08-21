DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Video shows schoolkids wading through swollen river to reach school in Haryana's Morni area

Video shows schoolkids wading through swollen river to reach school in Haryana's Morni area

Residents of Amboa village said they had made several requests to the authorities to provide a solution, but to no avail
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula (Haryana), Updated At : 12:35 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Scenes from Amboa village in Panchkula district.
Advertisement

Not far away from Panchkula city, young children are compelled to wade through swollen rivers and streams to reach their schools, with no bridges or proper passage available. These scenes are from Amboa village of Haryana’s Morni area, a video of which has gone viral.

Advertisement

Young students are seen struggling against strong currents, some being helped by their parents and others taking a risk themselves.

Locals said they had made several requests to the authorities to address the issue, but in vain. They said without basic infrastructure, the lives of school-going children were in constant danger during rains.

Advertisement

“Every monsoon, we fear for our children. They want to study, but reaching school means putting their lives at risk in the river. We have pleaded with the authorities for a solution to cross the river, but nothing has changed,” says a villager.

He said people inhabiting Morni’s remote terrain, particularly villages situated 5 km from the main road, faced extreme difficulties in accessing educational facilities.

Advertisement

Villagers have demanded urgent government intervention to ensure the safety of students by way of reliable connectivity to schools.

Cattle swept away in seasonal river

Meanwhile, a video showing cattle being swept away in a seasonal river and drain in Panchkula has also gone viral. The incident has been reported from Morni’s Nada village, where cows and buffaloes were carried away by the strong current of a rain-fed river. The disturbing footage is being widely circulated on social media.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts