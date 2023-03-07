Vidhan Sabha organises training workshop on Budget for MLAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha today organised a training workshop on the Budget for MLAs. As many as 25 MLAs from different parties participated in the workshop organised under the chairmanship of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. On behalf of the Lok Sabha, the team of ‘Parliamentary Democracy Research and Training Institute’ (PRIDE) imparted the training. The team included Lok Sabha Director C Kalyan Sundaram, Additional Director Uttam Chand Bhardwaj and former Joint Secretary Vinod Kumar Tripathi.

Inaugurating the workshop, the Speaker said the state was one of the few states in the country to form committees for the study of demands for grants and arrange for the training of MLAs during the Budget session.

He said in a progressive society, special emphasis was laid on democratic values. In modern times, the responsibility of public representatives had become very important.

“While the people’s representatives will have to keep in mind the interests of their constituency, they will also have to work for the overall development of the country and the state. We may get elected from any constituency, but when it comes to development, the interest of the entire state will have to be kept in mind,” he said.Tripathi addressed the first session of the workshop. Tripathi elaborated on the structure of parliamentary committees and their functioning. He said these committees were discharging their supervisory role very effectively. In the second session, Bhardwaj gave information on the technical and legislative aspects of the Budget and demands for grants. He said the Budget of any developing country or the state remained in fiscal deficit. The reason for this was the expenditure of the government being more than the revenue receipts. More expenditure on development works was necessary for the progress of the country and the state.

In the last session of the workshop, Sundaram taught the methods of preparing the reports of the committees constituted to study the demands for grants of the Budget.