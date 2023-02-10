Vidhan Sabha panel to decide KCGMC case

Karnal, February 9
The internal committee of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) has submitted a report to the director of the institute, Dr Jagdish Dureja, regarding the allegations levelled by the paramedical students against the OT master. Dr Dureja had further sent the report to the director of the Department of Medical Education and Research, Dr Aditya Dahiya.
Now, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Committee on Education, Technical, Vocational, Medical Education, Research and Health Services will take a final call on the report which has already been submitted to the committee chairperson, MLA Seema Trikha. The committee will meet in Gurugram on Friday (Feb 10) and decision over the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...