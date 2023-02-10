Vidhan Sabha panel to decide KCGMC case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 9

The internal committee of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) has submitted a report to the director of the institute, Dr Jagdish Dureja, regarding the allegations levelled by the paramedical students against the OT master. Dr Dureja had further sent the report to the director of the Department of Medical Education and Research, Dr Aditya Dahiya.

Now, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Committee on Education, Technical, Vocational, Medical Education, Research and Health Services will take a final call on the report which has already been submitted to the committee chairperson, MLA Seema Trikha. The committee will meet in Gurugram on Friday (Feb 10) and decision over the matter.