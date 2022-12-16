Haryana Vidhan Sabha session to go digital again

Chandigarh, December 15
After the successful digital conduct of the August session of the Vidhan Sabha through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), the winter session commencing from December 26 will also be conducted through that portal.
The Chief Secretary has issued a letter to all administrative secretaries in this regard, instructing them to adhere to the NeVA portal for submitting replies and all session-related work for the Vidhan Sabha session commencing from December 26.
An official spokesman said the login-related user ID and other information has already been shared with all NeVA nodal officers appointed from various departments. In case of transfer or change of nodal officers, their details can be updated from the profile section after login via their respective department’s NeVA ID.
