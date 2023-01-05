 Haryana Vigilance Bureau mulls attaching property of corrupt officials : The Tribune India

Haryana Vigilance Bureau mulls attaching property of corrupt officials

Shatrujeet Kapoor (left), Director General, State Vigilance Bureau, addresses a press conference in Panchkula. RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 4

The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) plans to crack the whip on “corrupt officials by attaching their ill-gotten property” in the year ahead. A proposal to create a revolving fund for trap money is also in the final stages.

With the highest number of cases registered last year, Director General, State Vigilance Bureau, Shatrujeet Kapoor, said 246 cases, including 170 that involved laying of trap, were registered in 2022, the highest during the last 10 years. He said this while addressing a press conference here today. The bureau conducted 170 raids in 2022 and seized Rs 6,21,70,230 on the spot, arrested 193 government servants, including 27 gazetted officers, 166 non-gazetted officials and 27 private individuals, during 2022. On average, 18 public servants were arrested on corruption charge every month.

Maintaining that the SVB had shifted its focus from junior-level staff to senior ranks, Kapoor said the increase in the number of raids and arrests of senior government officials was a “clean-up act” by the bureau under the direction of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Listing out the initiatives approved by the CM, Kapoor said the setting up of a revolving fund to provide “trap money” to the aggrieved people lodging complaints against government officials demanding bribe was in its final stage. “With this, complainants will no longer have to worry about arranging the trap money from their own pockets. The government has also sanctioned 809 additional posts for strengthening the SVB, changed the system of appointment of independent witnesses to check leakage of information and created six divisional vigilance bureaus. A sum of Rs 100 crore has been allocated to strengthen Vigilance-related initiatives in Haryana for 2023-2024,” he said. Apart from constantly putting a check on corruption, the bureau is also collecting data based on a feedback system of whistle-blowers, aggrieved persons and sources in various departments, institutions and offices across the state.

“This helps the bureau officials in laying traps and nabbing those who are demanding and accepting bribe,” he said. During its crusade against corruption in 2022, the bureau registered 65 enquiries against 22 gazetted officers, 23 non-gazetted officials and 12 private persons on the direction of the state government. During the year, 90 enquiries were finalised.Nineteen technical reports were also sent to the government recommending departmental action against 28 gazetted officers, 13 non-gazetted officials and to recover Rs 73,05,647 from the agencies concerned. In one case, the bureau had recommended departmental action along with the registration of criminal case against three gazetted officers and two non-gazetted officials.

The bureau has a conviction rate of 48 per cent.The DG said people could complain on toll-free numbers 1800-180-2022, 1064 and WhatsApp number 094178-91064.

170 raids in 2022

  • The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) conducted 170 raids in 2022 and seized Rs 6,21,70,230 on the spot
  • It arrested 193 government servants, including 27 gazetted officers, 166 non-gazetted officials and 27 private individuals
  • On an average, 18 public servants were arrested on corruption charge every month during 2022

