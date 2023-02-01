Haryana Vigilance Bureau renamed as Anti-Corruption Bureau

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau will now be called the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The Chief Minister took a decision in this regard while chairing a meeting with the DIGs and SPs here today.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister DS Dhesi and ADGP, CID, Alok Mittal were also present at the meeting.

Directing the officers, Khattar said corruption would not be tolerated at any cost, be it at officer, employee or any other level. Everyone has to perform their duties with complete transparency and honesty.