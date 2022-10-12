Vigilance likely to probe Yamunanagar RTA staffers

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 11

Having received a complaint from a transporter alleging bribe by private agents for allowing overloaded vehicles, the State Vigilance Bureau is likely to interrogate staffers of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Office here.

On the complaint of Akhtar, a resident of Rotan village in Shamli (UP) on October 8, the authorities of the SVB office, Karnal, arrested three persons, including two private agents, in Yamunanagar on Saturday.

The transporter alleged that he had met the two private agents through the staffers of the Yamunanagar RTA office in August, seeking safe passage for his three trucks with overloaded mining material.

Sources said the names of some staffers of the RTA office had cropped up in the complaint and the SVB was likely to interrogate them.