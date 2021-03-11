Vigilance nabs ex-Chief Engineer of Faridabad MC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 14

The State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a former Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, in connection with a multi-crore payment scam.

This is the second arrest in connection with the scam that surfaced in 2020.

Last month, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case in this regard under the Corruption Act and booked former Chief Engineer DR Bhaskar and former Executive Engineer Raman Sharma.

The Vigilance has already arrested a contractor in the case that is connected with inflated and fictitious payments to the tune of several crores done between 2017 and 2020, according to sources.

Earlier, the anticipatory bail of Bhaskar had been rejected by a local court. The arrest was made last night. The accused is presently posted at the head office of the Urban Local Bodies Department in Panchkula. More arrests could not be ruled out in the case, claimed sources.

Both the officials have been placed under suspension.

A Vigilance probe had been ordered by the CM into the matter in July 2020, after irregularities surfaced in the payments done for the development works between 2017 and 2020. “The cost of several projects that was shown between Rs 5 and 15 lakh initially was found to be enhanced in an illegal manner,” claim the MC sources.