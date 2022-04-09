Vigilance seeks locals' help for information in MC scam

Faridabad, April 8

The local office of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) has invited the help of locals in providing any kind of information, evidence and proof of corruption in the matter of the scam of several crores, in which a contractor was arrested recently.

In a statement issued today, the SVB officials have asked the locals to come forward to provide any input or information about the scam in which fake bills worth several crores were generated and payments made in the period between 2017 and 2020 in the guise of alleged fake work orders.

The department has released mobile numbers of 9711275706 and 7701923375 for providing information in the case.

The SVB had arrested the accused identified as Satvir, a contractor with the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, on April 6.

A committee set up by the state government under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner of the corporation reported gross irregularities in the works done by the accused and the payments made by the officials concerned a few months ago.

“The cost of several projects, whose initial cost was shown less, was found to be enhanced several times in an illegal manner,” claim sources in the civic body.

With a vigilance probe having been ordered by the Chief Minister into the matter in July 2020, the SVB lodged an FIR about a week ago. — TNS

Bureau releases numbers for input

The department has released mobile numbers of 9711275706 and 7701923375 for providing information in the case.