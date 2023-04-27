Vigilantes nab 2 cattle smugglers after 5-km chase

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

Cow vigilantes chased a vehicle of cattle smugglers for more than 5 km on the Mumbai Expressway and caught two of them. The team of cow vigilantes rescued 34 head of cattle, including 10 dead animals, from the vehicle. An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station.

One of the two cattle smugglers who were nabbed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a video also went viral on social media in which some workers of the Bajrang Dal claimed that they had caught the cattle smuggler. But Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said only the committee constituted by the administration had the right to take any action against the cattle smugglers. “It’s being inquired by a committee of the Badshahpur SDM,” added the DC.

An 11-member district-level “Cow Protection Task Force” was formed last month for gathering information about smuggling and atrocities on cattle. Yadav had said at the time that the task force would ensure immediate action against any illegal activity by both vigilantes and smugglers.

The FIR was registered on the statement of Man Singh of Bhirawati village and a member of the Bajrang Dal, Haryana. He stated in his complaint that it was around 4.30 am on Wednesday when he got information from an informer that a closed body container would go to Mewat via Rajeev Chowk, in which cows would be loaded and taken for slaughter.

“After getting information, Abhishek Gaur, Vinod Kumar, other friends and I reached the Bhondsi toll and we also called the Gurugram Cow Task Force. Soon, a closed body container was seen arriving and was signalled to stop at the toll, but it broke the barrier and continued moving. We, along with the members of the task force, continued chasing it. The accused ultimately left the container on the roadside and tried to flee the spot. However, we caught two of them with the help of the police,” Man Singh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the cattle smugglers under Sections 13(1), 13(2) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, at the Bhondsi police station.

The police team took the container to Shri Ram Krishna Kamdhenu Gaushala, Silani, and found a total of 34 head of cattle from the container. Among these, 15 cows and nine bulls were found alive while eight cows, a bull and a calf were found dead. A veterinary doctor was called to the spot.