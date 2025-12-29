Vij bats for solar energy, flags antibiotic overuse

Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the government is providing a grant of Rs 1.10 lakh for the installation of solar panels under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He exhorted eligible citizens to avail the benefits of the scheme while speaking to mediapersons after attending a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ event with local BJP leaders in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of 2025 was broadcasted today, during which he shared several important information with the nation. The Prime Minister emphasised on the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The government is providing a grant of Rs 1.10 lakh for installing solar panel systems of up to 2 kW, and the system can be installed at nearly the same cost. Once installed, households get almost complete relief from electricity bills. All eligible citizens are urged to avail the benefits of this scheme.”

Vij added that a strong emphasis was being laid on solar energy.

People in the state were being exhorted to adopt the scheme, he said, adding that the objective of the initiative was to ensure that every BPL family benefitted from solar energy.

Farmers in villages were being encouraged to install solar-powered tubewells, he said, adding that people were now installing solar energy systems in their homes, creating large solar banks that would generate power for the state.

Vij said, through every episode, the Prime Minister shared useful and inspiring information to make citizens more aware and informed.

The PM laid special emphasis on the youth, appreciating their hard work, innovation, and achievements across various fields, he added.

The Energy Minister said another major and relevant topic that the Prime Minister highlighted was the advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), urging people to avoid the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Vij added that consuming antibiotics without proper medical tests and doctor’s advice could lead to serious health problems in the future, as excessive use reduced the effectiveness of these.