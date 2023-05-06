Vij extends support to wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 5

Extending his support to the protesting wrestlers, Home Minister Anil Vij today said he would take up the issue with higher-ups in the government to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

Talking to mediapersons, Vij said: “I have been a Sports Minister and completely back the players. The matter is being taken up at the highest level, but if I am required to talk to the higher-ups in the Centre, I will do that so that the issue could be resolved amicably.”

Meanwhile, he said a government homeopathy hospital would start functioning from a community centre at Rampur Sarsehri village this month. He visited the community centre and enquired about the arrangements being made for the hospital.

Vij, who inspected the community centre, said: “A college and hospital is being built on 7.5-acre land at Chandpura village. But it has been decided that till the building is not ready, a small homeopathy hospital will be run at the community centre in Rampur Sarsehri village, and it will be made functional this month.”