Anil Vij gets his eyes tested at KCGMC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 23

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today took a brief halt in the city while going to Ambala and got his eyes tested at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC). “As per the advise of the AIIMS doctors, some tests needed to be done so I got these done here at the KCGMC,” said Vij.

On being asked about the rampant corruption in different departments, he said the state government had been working hard to eliminate corruption from government departments. “Nobody will be spared if they are found involved in corruption,” he said.— TNS

Vij blames Cong for J&K exodus

Ambala: State Home Minister Anil Vij today blamed the Congress for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, country’s Partition and the unsolved mysteries of Subhas Chandra Bose and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “The Congress doctrine was responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the atrocities they faced. —