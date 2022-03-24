Anil Vij gets his eyes tested at KCGMC

Karnal, March 23
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today took a brief halt in the city while going to Ambala and got his eyes tested at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC). “As per the advise of the AIIMS doctors, some tests needed to be done so I got these done here at the KCGMC,” said Vij.
On being asked about the rampant corruption in different departments, he said the state government had been working hard to eliminate corruption from government departments. “Nobody will be spared if they are found involved in corruption,” he said.— TNS
Vij blames Cong for J&K exodus
Ambala: State Home Minister Anil Vij today blamed the Congress for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, country’s Partition and the unsolved mysteries of Subhas Chandra Bose and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “The Congress doctrine was responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the atrocities they faced. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...