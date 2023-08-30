Vij hits out at Congress again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s remarks were expunged in the Vidhan Sabha, he said sitting Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been summoned for questioning on August 30 in the Nuh violence case. Also, other people who have been caught are Congress workers or office bearers. He was addressing the media after the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session today.

Why no response from party? There had been such incidents in Nuh seven to eight times during the Hooda regime. Till date, the Congress party has not given any answer why these incidents took place. Anil Vij, Home Minister

He said over 510 persons have been arrested and about 140 FIRs have been registered so far.

He added that wherever violence took place on July 31, Khan had visited those places on July 28, 29 and 30. “He has been in contact with the people there. The case is being impartially investigated from different angles. We will show everyone who was the Nuh violence mastermind.”

Khan couldn’t be contacted for comments.

In response to question related to the motive behind the occurrence of Nuh violence, he said there had been such incidents in Nuh seven to eight times during the Hooda regime, adding that till date the Congress has not given any answer to why these incidents took place.

He said many people from Rajasthan were invited who played a role in the Nuh violence, and that too is being investigated.

About the CID report on the apprehension of violence, he said the report has reached the CM and only he could tell better.

He said the police is trying to nab Monu Manesar as well. “If he has done something wrong, action will be taken against him.”

