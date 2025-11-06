DT
Home / Haryana / Vij honours para-shooter Deepak Saini in Ambala

Vij honours para-shooter Deepak Saini in Ambala

Won gold in world cup held in Dubai recently

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:45 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
State Cabinet minister Anil Vij with para-shooter Deepak Saini in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.
State Cabinet minister Anil Vij today honoured Deepak Saini, a shooter from Shahpur village, for winning a gold medal at the Para Shooting World Cup held recently.

The minister also presented him with a cash incentive of Rs 11,000 from his discretionary fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Vij said, “Deepak Saini has brought glory to the nation and the state by winning a medal in this prestigious competition. His achievement is a moment of pride for all of us.”

Saini said Vij had played a vital role in strengthening the sports infrastructure in Ambala Cantonment, which had enabled local athletes to perform well on the world stage and bring home medals.

Saini said he recently participated in the Para Shooting World Cup held in Dubai from October 26 to November 2, where he clinched the gold medal in a 10-metre air rifle event.

Meanwhile, later in the day, the minister held a meeting regarding the Shaheedi Yatra to mark the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The minister said, “The 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be observed with deep reverence and devotion. To commemorate this sacred occasion, a Shaheedi Yatra is being organised, which will arrive in Ambala Cantonment on November 18."

After presiding over a meeting with a 21-member committee formed to coordinate the yatra arrangements at the PWD Rest House, Ambala, Vij said the yatra would be welcomed with devotion. He called upon all communities, social and religious organisations, as well as political groups, to participate in the celebration.

