Vij inspects flood-control measures in Ambala, pulls up officials over incomplete work

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday inspected the river, drains and pumping stations to assess flood-control measures and expressed unhappiness with the ground situation.

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The minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner(DC) Ajay Singh Tomar and officials of various departments.

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During the nearly four-hour inspection, several locations revealed incomplete preparations, which infuriated the minister.

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Anil Vij remarked that it seemed the departments remembered the cleaning work only after the inspection schedule was announced, so that activity would be visible during the visit.

He instructed the DC to form a high-level committee to revisit all the locations after seven days. The committee will submit its report regarding the work done and the areas where negligence is observed.

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Vij said inspections are meaningful only when their results are visible on the ground. If deficiencies are corrected in time, Ambala Cantonment can be protected from potential flooding and waterlogging.

Minister Anil Vij was upset after inspecting the causeway built at Ghasitpur on the Tangri River. He pointed out to officials that how the small causeway becomes a major obstruction to water flow during the rainy season. He ordered the causeway to be demolished and directed that a temporary wooden bridge be constructed instead, ensuring both uninterrupted public movement and unobstructed flow of rainwater.

While inspecting the Gudgudia drain near the Railway Colony, Vij observed that the main drain was heavily clogged with bushes and silt. He said the drainage channel had become narrow and may create serious problems during the monsoon.

Later, while inspecting drains under the Railways and Cantonment Board, the minister directed the officials to increase the water carrying capacity of the drains to ensure smooth flow of water.

During the inspection, the minister visited the Babyal Pump House, Embankments along the Tangri River, Mahesh Nagar Pump House, Mahesh Nagar Drain, Rambagh Road Drain, 12 Cross Road Drain, Gudgudia Drain near Yadav Dharamshala, water drainage arrangements at Ghasitpur on the Tangri River, railway colony area and drains in the army area.

All the locations were visited where waterlogging were witnessed during previous monsoon seasons. Vij also held a meeting with the officials at the PWD rest house and pulled up the officials over the delay in flood control measures.