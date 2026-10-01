Vij inspects paddy procurement operations at Ambala grain market

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij today inspected the paddy procurement process at the Ambala Cantonment Grain Market and directed officials to ensure that all procured stocks was lifted in a timely manner.

Vij, along with Ambala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sachin Gupta, checked the moisture content of the arrived stocks and also inquired about the ongoing procurement process.

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While interacting with farmers, Vij said the paddy procurement season had started, and stocks having the prescribed moisture content were being purchased. It would be ensured that farmers face no difficulties in selling their produce at the grain market, he said.

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“Instructions have been issued to officials of the market committee and the procurement agencies to immediately purchase paddy having moisture content of 17 per cent, thereby freeing up space for other farmers to bring in their produce,” he added.

The minister further directed agencies to expedite the procurement process and also ensure that farmers get their payment in time.

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While addressing farmers, Vij said Ambala Cantonment was established by the British in 1835–36, with designated spaces for various types of business activities. However, there was no proper provision for a grain market — only a small chowk served that purpose. That location lacked access for tractor-trailers, space for drying crops and a proper system for buying and selling produce, he said.

Vij said he got the new grain market constructed along the National Highway so that farmers could reach there easily with their produce. Today, the facility includes a rest house for farmers and a well-equipped market office. Additionally, a canteen facility was available for farmers and labourers, while meals were previously provided only during the day, arrangements had now been made to ensure food was available for them at night as well.