Vij: Make movie on ’84 riots

Ambala, March 17
Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said filmmakers should make a movie on the 1984 Sikh riots.
Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said, “The film industry has brought the truth out by making ‘The Kashmir Files’. It has been shown in the film that how Kashmiri pandits faced genocide in their own country.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA
No word on Wang Yi’s visit
Killer roads: Project in Haryana to mark black spots
Panipat chosen for rollout