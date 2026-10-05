Vij meets Rajnath, seeks Army land for hospital expansion

Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and sought the transfer of Army land adjoining the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment to facilitate the hospital’s expansion.

The demand pertains to nearly 20 acres of defence land adjacent to the hospital, which the Health Department says is required for decongesting the existing facility and undertaking proposed expansion projects.

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An extension block of the Civil Hospital is already under construction, but officials have maintained that additional land is essential to meet future healthcare needs in the cantonment area.

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The issue had earlier been highlighted by The Tribune in a report titled “Land shortage clouds Ambala Civil Hospital expansion plans” published on July 16.

This is not the first time the matter has been taken up with the Defence Ministry. Vij had made a similar request last year as well, but Army authorities had reportedly expressed reservations citing security concerns and limited availability of land.

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Sharing photographs of the meeting on social media, Vij said he had urged the Defence Minister to transfer the adjoining defence land to the Haryana Government for the hospital’s expansion. According to the minister, Rajnath Singh gave a positive assurance on the request.