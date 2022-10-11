Vij orders suspension of 3 MC employees

Tribune News Service

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today issued directions to suspend three employees of the Ambala Sadar Municipal Council for not redressing the public complaints received on the local body’s email account.

The minister ordered the suspension of officals, who were responsible to take the requisite action in three complaints — ensuring functional streetlights at Kuccha Bazaar and Boh area, and encroachment in the Timber Market.

The minister payed a surprise visit to the council’s office and checked the documents at the offices of the Executive Officer and his private assistant (PA). He also went through the email account in which public complaints are received.

After checking some random complaints, the minister inquired about their present status. He then called the complainants over the phone. After the complainants informed Vij that the issues hadn’t been resolved, the minister pulled up the officials.

The minister was surprised after he found that even a complaint forwarded by the District Municipal Commissioner (DMC) regarding an encroachment in Timber Market that hadn’t been addressed.

Vij said “If you don’t even follow the orders of the DMC, how can the public expect action on their complaints? I am warning you all and will come back to you soon.”