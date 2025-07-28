Vij praises roadways staff for CET exam arrangements

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij today visited the Ambala Cantonment bus stand and praised the Transport Department officials and employees for the arrangements made for CET candidates to help them reach their examination centres.

Advertisement

The minister during his visit boarded a bus, interacted with some candidates, who had arrived from other districts to attend the exam in Ambala, and the employees of the Haryana Roadways.

Vij said that making arrangements for over 13 lakh candidates across four shifts in two days, while ensuring that the other passengers also don’t face inconvenience, was a big responsibility. “Along with the examination day, people of Haryana were also celebrating Teej festival and a number of people also travel to other places due to weekend. We paid equal attention to all passengers. The department has taken care of all issues and I have talked to the candidates and their expressions showed that they were satisfied with the arrangements,” he added.

Advertisement

The Cabinet minister said, “I have also talked to the roadways staff as without the meaningful participation of the staff, no target can be achieved. The candidates, employees and officials from all departments played a crucial role in the smooth conduct of the exam.”

Meanwhile, Vij applauded the drivers of the Haryana Roadways, who were on duty since early morning, and said, “The employees have been on duty since 5 am and they deserve appreciation for their commendable job and dedication.”

Advertisement

To a query, he further said, "Festivals are always celebrated with emotion. Similarly, the CET examination was organised as a festival and the officers, staff and candidates, all participated with high spirit and a purpose, which is why the CET was conducted smoothly.” He also inquired about the bus operations and staff performance, to which the candidates responded positively, stating that satisfactory arrangements had been made.

Later, Vij visited the reception counter at Ambala Cantonment bus stand and checked the attendance register. He also inspected the Jan Seva Roti Bank, where he observed that meals were being provided for just Rs 5, benefiting both candidates and the general public.

Earlier in the day, he listened to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme along with party workers at his booth number 136 in Shastri Colony, Ambala Cantonment. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that, “If we adopt, produce and use goods made in our country, then naturally the country will progress. The Prime Minister has given the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ to take India forward.” He also said that the initiative taken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include India’s tales of valour in the school curriculum is a good and commendable step.