Vij renews demand for metro line between Ambala and Chandigarh

Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij today reiterated his demand for the introduction of a metro line between Ambala and Chandigarh, during a meeting with Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi.

According to available information, Vij highlighted that Chandigarh, being a Union Territory and the shared capital of both Punjab and Haryana, serves as a major transit hub. The two leaders discussed the proposal in detail, following which the Union Minister assured Vij of prompt action on the matter.

It may be recalled that in March this year, Vij had also raised this issue during the Union Minister’s visit to Ambala, expressing concern over the increasing traffic congestion on the Ambala–Chandigarh route and advocating for a metro service.

Speaking on the need for the metro line, Vij said the Ambala–Chandigarh road now experiences extremely heavy traffic throughout the day. “Given that Chandigarh is not only a Union Territory but also a shared capital, hundreds of people commute daily between the two cities. Therefore, there is a pressing need for a metro rail service in this region,” he stated.

He added that the road remains perpetually crowded, causing considerable inconvenience to daily passengers. Emphasising the importance of diversifying transport options beyond road travel, he said it was his duty, as a representative of the people, to bring their concerns and requirements to the attention of the relevant authorities.