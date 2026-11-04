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Home / Haryana / Vij reviews arrangements for Shah’s Ambala visit tomorrow

Vij reviews arrangements for Shah’s Ambala visit tomorrow

To inaugurate the memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the First War of Independence (1857)

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Tribune News Service
Haryana, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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All preparations have been completed for the inauguration of the memorial dedicated to the martyrs of the First War of Independence (1857) at Gandhi Ground in Ambala Cantonment on November 5. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the memorial and address a massive public rally at the Gandhi Ground.

Energy minister Anil Vij chaired a meeting with officials of Ambala Cantonment and issued necessary directions to ensure the successful organisation of the programme.

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He added that the initiative aims to highlight an important chapter of the freedom struggle that has not received adequate attention in mainstream historical narratives.

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Vij said the use of modern technology to present historical events would provide the younger generation with an engaging experience of understanding the freedom struggle. The memorial will serve as an important centre for preserving the country’s invaluable heritage of history of valour and sacrifice, he added.

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