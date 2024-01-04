Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij takes a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today took a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying that “even a chameleon would not have changed colours as many times as Arvind Kejriwal”. He made the comment while responding to mediapersons here.

Referring to Kejriwal’s old tweet, where he had said he bowed his head in shame after seeing corrupt politicians, Vij said, “What do they have to say today? They do not bow their heads in shame.”

In response to a question regarding several leaders and ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party being in jail, he said, “Anna Hazare had launched a movement against corruption, and under the guise of that movement they formed their own party. Though the aim of the movement was not to form any political party. Whatever they (AAP) had said then, they have done the opposite.”

On Enforcement Directorate’s action, he said the Aam Aadmi Party wanted it to forcefully arrest them so that the party’s “TRP increases”.

