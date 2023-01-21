Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tells Opposition not to politicise Wrestling Federation of India issue

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 20

As wrestlers continue to protest against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said that it was a serious matter and the opposition parties should refrain from politicising the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons, Anil Vij said, “The wrestlers have levelled serious allegations and as far as I know my party, no guilty person will be spared, but it needs to be investigated.”

#Ambala #anil vij