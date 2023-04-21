Vij upset over 'functioning' of officials

Ambala, April 20
State Home Minister Anil Vij, in a letter to Chief Secretary, has expressed his dissatisfaction over the “functioning” of officials and has also expressed his unhappiness over the non-compliance of orders issued by him. Sources said the minister was not happy over the non-compliance of his orders regarding the suspension of two officials issued at a grievances redress committee meeting in Hisar in January.
Vij said, “I wrote in the letter that if action is not taken on orders given at the meeting, then there is no justification for such meetings.”
