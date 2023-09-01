Vij urges police to rein in hooligans

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 31

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said any kind of hooliganism would not be tolerated in the state and the Haryana Police would not let hooligans live peacefully in the state.

The minister was addressing a gathering during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Housing Board police post in Ambala Cantonment. The new building would come up at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore.

Minister Vij said the 'Dial 112 facility' of the police was showing good results as a police vehicle reaches the designated spot within 8 minutes and 13 seconds on an average

Vij said: “A modern police post would be set up here. The location, where the police post will be constructed, was one of the filthiest places as the garbage of the entire city used to be dumped here. Earlier, a park (Subhash Park) was developed in this area. Recently, the Union Government had sought entries regarding the places where dumping grounds were turned into parks. From Haryana, only one entry was sent and that was of Subhash Park from Ambala Cantonment.”

He said: “We want to compare our police with the police of England and America, but we should see their infrastructure too. Our policemen have been working in tough conditions. Over the last 70 years, not a single brick was laid for the police in Ambala Cantonment.

After this, work on the construction of a regiment police post in BC Bazaar and Mahesh Nagar police station would begin. Besides these, land chunks had been identified for Parao and Panjokhra police stations. The process for the changes in the jurisdiction of the police stations was also on, and if needed, new police stations would be constructed, he added.

Dr RC Mishra, Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation, said the new police post building would be ready in a year. Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Ambala Cantonment SDM Satinder Siwach and several other officials were present on the occasion.

